Last Updated:

UP Election 2022: Voting For Phase I Begins Tomorrow, Check How To Download Voter ID Card

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections will commence from Thursday, February 10, which is scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
UP Election

Image: PTI/Representative


Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will commence from Thursday, February 10, which is scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the Western UP. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. The polling will start at 7 a.m. in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure COVID-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 p.m.

The voter's list is published ahead of the elections on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The need to go to a booth with ID proof or other important documents to search for your name on the voters' list is no longer compulsory due to the new online process. Here are the steps to to download a Voter ID card for elections 2022. 

How to download your Voter ID Card? 

  • Visit the election website - https://eci.gov.in/
  • Click on Form6 to “Apply online for registration of new voter ID” which will give you an option to apply as a new voter
  • After you proceed as a new user, you will be asked to enter basic details like your name, age, and gender
  • You will also be asked to enter your residential address, and marital status.
  • Then you will be asked to enter the details of two people who will vouch for you. You will be asked to enter their personal information and Voter ID details.
  • After completing the first five steps, you will be asked to attach all the supporting documents like your identity proof and address proof to complete the enrollment process.
  • You will then get an application number on your phone and on registered email ID.
  • You can use your application number to check your Voter ID.
  • Once it is uploaded to the website, you can click on the “Download” button to get a copy of your newly generated election card.
READ | PM Modi says tug-of-war over UP projects is a credit to CM Yogi; hails new law & order
READ | Yogi Adityanath urges UP citizens to make right decision ahead of 1st phase of elections
READ | 'The Power of the Dog' to 'Don't Look Up', how to watch Oscars 2022 nominated films online
READ | UP elections: BKU's Naresh Tikait 'sure' farmers will vote less for BJP after protests
Tags: UP Election, Voter ID, Elections 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND