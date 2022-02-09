UP Election 2022: Voting For Phase I Begins Tomorrow, Check How To Download Voter ID Card

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will commence from Thursday, February 10, which is scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the Western UP. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. The polling will start at 7 a.m. in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure COVID-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 p.m.

The voter's list is published ahead of the elections on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The need to go to a booth with ID proof or other important documents to search for your name on the voters' list is no longer compulsory due to the new online process. Here are the steps to to download a Voter ID card for elections 2022.

How to download your Voter ID Card?