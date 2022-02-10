UP Election 2022 Voting Percentage: Check District-wise Vote Percentage For Phase 1 Polls

Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with an average of over 20 per cent votes being cast in the first four hours, Election Commission officials said. Polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is going on peacefully, they added.

Voting is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state in the first phase. "Average 20.03 percent polling was witnessed in UP in first four hours (7 am-11 am)," an Election Commission (EC) official said.

District-wise list of voting percentage in Phase 1 of UP election 2022

1 pm - Voting percentage rises to 35.03%

Agra- 37.02%

Aligarh- 32.06%

Baghpat- 38.03%

Bulandshahr- 37.05%

Gautam Buddha Nagar- 28.66%

Ghaziabad- 38.84%

Hapur- 40.12%

Mathura- 35.92%

Meerut- 34.37%

Muzaffarnagar- 35.55%

Shamli- 41.13%

1 pm - Bagpat records 37.91% voting

Breakdown-

Chhaprauli 37.25%

Badaut 38.48%

Bagpat 38%

11 am - 20% voter turnout recorded

Agra- 20.42%

Aligarh- 17.91%

Baghpat- 22.24%

Bulandshahr- 21.63%

Gautam Buddha Nagar- 18.43%

Ghaziabad- 17.26%

Hapur- 22.78%

Mathura- 20.39%

Meerut- 18.92%

Muzaffarnagar- 22.56%

Shamli- 22.84%

9 am - 7.93% voter turnout recorded

Agra- 7.53%

Aligarh- 8.26%

Baghpat- 8.93%

Bulandshahr- 7.51%

Gautam Buddha Nagar- 8.33%

Ghaziabad- 7.37%

Hapur- 8.20%

Mathura- 8.30%

Meerut- 8.44%

Muzaffarnagar- 7.50%

Shamli- 7.70%

UP election 2022

As many as 623 candidates including 73 women are in the fray for the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said.

The State ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

In 2017, the BJP had bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.