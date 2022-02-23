UP Election: AAP Accuses EC Of Bias, Demands Action Against BJP MLA For 'insulting Hindus'

As the political heat surrounding the UP Assembly elections heats up, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Election Commission demanding a ban on a BJP MLA for hateful comments. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote to the EC accusing the Commission of showing bias in the event of BJP MLA Raghavendra Singh insulting ‘crores of Hindus’ with his speech. The AAP has demanded a ban on the MLA from contesting in the fourth phase of the UP elections.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Singh alleged that the BJP was openly abusing Hindus and accused the EC of taking no action against the same. The AAP leader stated that the BJP MLA in question used words like ‘Gaddar' and 'Jaichand ki aulad' which insulted crores of Hindus in the state. The AAP said that such MLAs who abuse Hindus should be banned from contesting the polls.

“BJP MLA said, ‘The blood of Muslim is running in the Hindus who will not vote for the BJP, they are Jaichand's son. So are Dalits, Backward, Brahmins, Vaishyas, Kshatriyas who do not vote for BJP, are illegitimate children of their parents?',” the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party wrote in a Koo post while sharing a copy of the letter. “ECI silent abusing Hindus!”, the party added accusing the ECI.

AAP accuses Election Commission of bias

In his letter, Sanjay Singh notes that the Commission has assured the voters of UP to conduct free and fair elections. “This means that every person can vote for any party of his choice. There are a large number of people in every section who have voted against the BJP. So will words like 'traitors' be used for people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and upper castes who will not vote for BJP?” the AAP leader questioned.

The letter comes after the EC failed to take action against BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, after a video of his speech circulated on social media. In the video, the MLA from Domariyaganj, who is also in charge of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, is heard attacking the Hindus who do not vote for him. Later, the MLA admitted to his statements to the media but claimed that they were placed out of context.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. It is to be noted that in the third phase of the polls, 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh went for voting on February 20 and a voter turnout of 60.18% was recorded.

Voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 p.m. on February 14 with a 64.42% voter turnout. After this phase, three more phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.

(Image: ANI/PTI)