UP Election: AAP Allays Concern Over Virtual Rallies; Avers 'everyone Has A Mobile'

Even as leaders such as OP Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav expressed concern over the Election Commission's directive to conduct virtual rallies, AAP welcomed this decision. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on January 9, AAP's UP election in-charge Sanjay Singh stressed that the safety of the people was of paramount importance.

Dismissing the notion that it will be difficult for political parties to reach out to the rural voters as they are relatively less tech-savvy, he highlighted that every person possesses a mobile phone.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh remarked, "The safety of people is most important. If people won't be alive, what will be the point of elections? We welcome the decision taken by the Election Commission taking into account the safety of people. People should campaign virtually, we are also doing so. They have allowed door-to-door campaigning. The leaders who would sit comfortably in their homes, use a helicopter and leave after addressing a rally will come to know the rigors of door-to-door campaigning."

"Do smaller parties have the money to organize big rallies in which crores of rupees are spent? In today's age and time, every person has a mobile. You can send him an SMS, IVR and message him on WhatsApp. He can listen to you on Facebook, Zoom and Twitter," he added.

On this occasion, he reiterated that AAP will win the UP election by going solo.

Uttar Pradesh election

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.

AAP ticked off its election campaign on September 14 by organising a massive Tiranga rally in Ayodhya in which Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and state party president Sabhajeet Singh participated. The party is seeking to make inroads in UP by highlighting Arvind Kejriwal's successful model of governance.

Its key promises include waiver of all pending power bills, free electricity for farmers, round-the-clock uninterrupted electricity supply, creation of 10 lakh jobs per year, a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.5000 and a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every adult woman.