After a meeting in Muzaffarnagar ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the people of the state wanted a change. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Yadav explained his statement saying that the people were fooled by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as "their manifesto proved to be false and their promises proved to be false."

Taking the case of farmers, Yadav said, "Their income did not get doubled as was promised, and on top of that expenses increased," adding," Farmers here want the right price for their yield. They want the price at the right time. They want cheaper electricity."

Yadav highlighted that these were the 'big questions' this election, and assured that he along with Jayant Chaudhary, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal were looking for the answers. "We will give an answer soon," he said.

'We are with the farmers': Jayant Chaudhary

Agreeing with Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary said that the BJP government did nothing for the people. He claimed, "They did nothing for the youth, denied them jobs. Beat the farmers up. We are here to provide all of them justice."

Earlier, BJP MP Parvesh Verma had quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the meeting with the Jat community, saying, "Jayant Chaudhary, RLD chief, chose the wrong path (referring to the Samajwadi Party), the Jats will speak to him." Jayant had denied the invitation saying, "The saffron party should not welcome him and instead welcome the families of the 700 farmers whose houses the BJP uprooted."

When asked about the same, he told Republic, "Chaudhary Charan Singh (his father and former Prime Minister) worked for the farmers. Chaudhary Ajit Singh also worked for them... and we are with them as well... There are no talks with BJP who beat them up."

Besides RLD, SP has announced an alliance with PSPL, Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel for the UP elections that are planned to take place in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. The state's second to seventh rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 & 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

What does the Opinion Poll say?

Republic in collaboration with PMarq is conducting a running opinion poll. The most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25, shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is projected to win 113-133 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains- BSP is likely to bag 9-17, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.