UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Yogi Govt Of Stalling Development Work Started By SP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in an exclusive interview with Republic on Thursday, January 13, alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government stopped all development work in Uttar Pradesh. According to the former Chief Minister, development work was done at the speed of a turtle by the BJP-led government.

Akhilesh Yadav told Republic, "The development project and work done by the Samajwadi Party during our tenure were all stopped by the BJP when they came to power".

Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party (SP) made Uttar Pradesh state a mobile hub.

Stating that Bharatiya Janata Party is a fake party, Akhilesh Yadava said, "The BJP government has no answer concerning the rise in the price of sugarcanes, farmers' difficulties, and unemployment. Matter of inflation has touched the sky under the BJP's rule". He added, "We worked to take forward the development by Netaji Mulayam Singh. But Babaji Yogi Adityanath stopped it".

Referring to expressways inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent times in UP, the SP leader said, "Show me a better expressway in the country than the Agra Expressway. Even the Purvanchal Expressway, we started, had we not done land-acquisition they wouldn't have been able to inaugurate it."

He further mentioned that if the SP brought HCL to the state then the BJP govt should have brought Infosys. But, Akhilesh Yadav said, only cows are seen roaming on the streets under Chief Minister Yogi's rule.

Earlier on December 14, Akhilesh Yadav had told Republic Media Network, "People are unhappy with Yogi's governance over the matters including farmers issues and unemployment."

"People of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a 'Yogya' government and not 'Yogi' government," he had added.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The Election Commission on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

On January 14, the notification for the first phase will be issued, while January 21 is the last date of filing nominations. And on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27.

The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

(Image: Republic/ANI)