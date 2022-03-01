Samajwadi Party and its allies have crossed the majority mark after the culmination of the 5th phase of the UP election, Akhilesh Yadav told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation on Monday. Maintaining that people are ready for a change, he alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government had failed to address issues such as unemployment and inflation. On this occasion, the former UP CM also disputed the charge that his party had cast aspersions on the Indian Army citing his own military school background.

Akhilesh Yadav opined, "From the information, I am getting, I can tell you that SP and its allies have got the majority after the 5th phase. The remainder of the election is about increasing the quantum of the majority. This is the election of the people who are going to remove (BJP). Change has happened. People are ready for a change. The farmer is unhappy as his income hasn't doubled. They (BJP leaders) are not talking about inflation. They are not telling how unemployment will be reduced. Their every claim has turned out to be fake. People are set to teach a lesson to the liars this time."

Hitting out at PM Modi over his criticism of 'dynasty', the SP chief asserted, "As far as the dynasty is concerned, can't he see the dynasty in his own party? From Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Minister at the Centre. Isn't his aunt in BJP? What is the position of his second aunt in BJP? What is the Defence Minister's son? What is the son of an ex-CM who is not with us today? What is his son's position? Didn't the person who became the Karnataka CM get the position because of his family? Didn't our CM become the head of the Gorakhpur Math because of his family?"

UP election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state.

Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Congress and BSP are contesting solo, SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.