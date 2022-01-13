UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav Confident Of BJP's Defeat, Says 'What Have They Done For UP?'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be losing in the upcoming Assembly election this year. He alleged that no development work has been done in the state by the ruling saffron party.

While pointing towards the HCL campus in Lucknow amid his exclusive election bus journey with Republic Bharat, the former UP chief minister said, "Just have a look at the campus. We had invested 6,000-10,000 crore to build this. Young professionals from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru are now coming here and working. Please tell me, has BJP done any project in the state which is bigger than this? They are all going to lose, both the deputy Chief Ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya & Dinesh Sharma) will lose the Assembly polls. First, ask them to show what work they have done for the state. They will all be defeated."

Even before boarding the Republic election bus, Akhilesh said that he was happy that the interview is being conducted at a place where the development work was allegedly stopped after SP was thrown out of power. He also stated that it was his party that started urban planning in the state.

The SP chief had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network in our special election bus journey, responding to several political controversies like his comments on Jinnah, allegations against his party on minority appeasement, Income Tax raids, and more. He also slammed the BJP, stating that no development work has been done in the state by the ruling saffron party.

UP Elections 2022

The SP chief's statement comes on a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party finalised candidates for 172 seats in the state including the constituencies where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be contesting. Sources of Republic Media Network had confirmed on Wednesday that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest the 2022 Assembly elections from Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming polls shall be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.