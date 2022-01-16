UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Ex-IPS Asim Arun's Induction To BJP, Seeks ECI Probe

Hours after former IPS Asim Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), on Sunday, quipped: "Do you now realise who all were working in the uniform?"

Speaking to the media, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav underlined that he would be approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) to probe the matter and remove all those police officials who have worked in close proximity with Arun in the past five years.

"Questions will arise on the ECI if it doesn't probe the matter; we won't believe it is working fairly," Akhilesh Yadav said. Arun was posted as Commissioner of Kanpur Police at the time and he took voluntary retirement, right ahead of his joining the BJP. He joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and other party leaders in Lucknow.

Former UP cop joins BJP ahead of Elections

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Arun highlighted that most people join politics for power but he has joined politics to work for the public. "I want to work as a public worker," he said, adding that it was his last day as a police officer and the first day as a BJP worker.

Uttar Pradesh | Former IPS officer Asim Arun joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders, in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/yGY9rKLQcY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2022

Elaborating on the opportunity given to him, he further said, "The BJP thought that this opportunity be given to Asim Arun. It is a very thoughtful party. The thoughts which I did not have in mind, the party had for me and gave me enough time to think about it. All the thinking happened between Jan 1-8. On Jan 8, I told them that I will be joining the party after taking a VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme)."

It is pertinent to mention here that Arun still had over nine years in service left.

BJP, Congress, BSP, SP-RLD release first list of candidates

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively.

The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

Till now, BJP, Congress, BSP, SP-RLD alliance have released their first lists of candidates for the elections to the 403-member Assembly.