UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav Talks About Kanpur Raids, Says 'BJP Raided Their Own Person'

Onboard Republic TV's bus for an exclusive interview, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday discussed the recent raids conducted by Central agencies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. In the exclusive interview, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister once again reiterated that Piyush Jain, whom he described as a businessman linked with BJP, had been mistakenly raided instead of the intended target- Pampi Jain.

"They raided their own person," he said in a mocking tone, adding that the raids were in fact a testimony of the failure of the government's initiatives like GST and demonetisation. It is pertinent to mention here that Piyush Jain's premises were raided on December 22, and just two days thereafter, the premises of Pampi Jain was raided. While from Piyush's premises Rs 194.45 crore cash and 23 kg gold was recovered, from Pampi's premise the recovery was of Rs 9 crore cash, as per Central agencies.

'No place for criminals in SP'

Yadav, in the exclusive conversation with Republic, outlined that there was no place for criminals in SP. Yadav alleged that it was the BJP that had connections with criminals, and challenged the saffron party to tell the name of 10 big mafias. "CM Yogi had multiple cases against him. Deputy CMs had cases against them," he said.

#AkhileshOnRepublic | There's no place for criminals in the Samajwadi party. The courts and agencies will do their jobs. We don't want criminals in politics: @yadavakhilesh, SP chief & former UP CM, speaking to Republic TV #LIVE here - https://t.co/NWgtMkBwFS pic.twitter.com/l3XtZFIjsg — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2022

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking at a media briefing, said that the agencies were carrying out the raids on the basis of intelligence input, and added that the statements made by the Samajwadi Party were "insensible".

"All those who are making claims on the raids, I just want to ask them- Did the agencies come out empty-handed? Had they come out empty-handed, you could have spread the rumours that they were to raid the premises of one person but they raided the premises of someone else, the wrong person," Nirmala Sitharaman said. The Finance Minister added, "They went to the right home, the raids were conducted in the right home. It is proved from the recovery."

The statement comes ahead of the UP Assembly election which is going to be held across 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.