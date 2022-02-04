UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav Urges BSP Supporters To Back SP Alliance To 'save' Democracy

Downplaying the impact of BSP in the Uttar Pradesh election, Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the supporters of Mayawati's party to back the Samajwadi Party-led alliance. Addressing a press conference along with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday, the SP supremo equated UP polls to a fight to "save" the constitution.

In this context, he called upon all communities to join hands and defeat BJP. This appeal is also being perceived as an overture to Mayawati in the possibility of SP falling short at the halfway mark in the election.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "I have said Ambedkarwadis should come along with Samajwadis. Because we have to save the Constitution and democracy. If the Constitution and democracy is not saved, imagine what will happen to our rights? I have not made this appeal only once. I again appeal that all of us are Bahujans. All colours whether it is red, green, white and blue are with us. So, I want that Ambdekarwadis should also join us and strengthen this fight".

It is worth noting that the SP-BSP alliance failed to make an impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as BJP and its allies won 64 out of 80 seats.

SP's thrust on Uttar Pradesh election

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Speaking to the media on the campaign trail with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav juxtaposed the UP polls as a fight between "brotherhood" and BJP. On Wednesday, he opined, "Uttar Pradesh public wants to end negative politics and start moving forward. This election is between brotherhood and BJP. This is a sugarcane region and farmers want a timely and increased subsidy, so they trust SP-RLD."

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.