UP Election: Amit Shah Confident Of BJP Getting Over 300 Seats; Lauds Yogi Adityanath Govt

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Election, Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the public in Gorakhpur announced that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will 'win over 300 seats' in the upcoming Assembly polls. Hailing the current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah said that 'we will once again form the government with two-thirds majority'. The Home Minister was speaking ahead of Yogi Adityanath's nomination.

Amit Shah showers confidence for BJP to cross 300 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election:

"Today, once again BJP is going to repeat the history. In all the three elections 2014, 2017 and 2019, the people of Uttar Pradesh have given a thumping majority by preparing the way for the development of UP under the leadership of Modi ji. Today, with the nomination of Yogi ji, once again the BJP is moving ahead in the whole of UP and resolve of crossing 300 from here," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah shares PM Modi's thoughts on development in UP

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister said that "Modi Ji always says that as long as Uttar Pradesh is developed, the country's development is impossible. Modi ji has always been engaged for the upliftment of poor, backward, Dalit, and tribal."

Amit Shah's attack on opposition

Recalling the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the entire opposition had come together to form a grand alliance, Shah said that this year also they can do any kind of campaign however BJP will form a government in the state.

"For 2 years, Yogi ji worked to lay the foundation of good governance here, in view of that, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all the opposition parties came together to form a grand alliance. I had said in the Bhubaneswar executive committee that those who are left should also get together and do it, we will once again form the government with a two-thirds majority. 65 seats came again under the leadership of Modi ji. Today the opposition does not have any issue, they feel that due to Corona, the meetings have been limited, people do not have to go among the people. I want to tell them that brother, do whatever you want to campaign, the people of Uttar Pradesh are with BJP, BJP is going to get more than 300 seats again," concluded the Home Minister.

Image: Twitter@BJP4UP/@SwatantraBJP