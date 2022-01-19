UP Election: Aparna Yadav Opens Up On Joining BJP; Says 'I'm Inspired By PM Modi's Vision'

At the outset of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav established her reasons to associate with the saffron party. Ahead of the UP elections, in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Aparna - wife of Prateek Yadav (step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav), joined BJP on Wednesday.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Aparna Yadav said, "I am very thankful to the BJP. I have always been influenced by BJP's schemes and its nationalist ideas and will strive to work for the welfare of India."

"I am inspired by BJP's developmental work and our Prime Minister's vision. I will work towards nationhood and women empowerment," Aparna Yadav added.

While asserting that PM Modi's leadership and developmental work have been unprecedented, Yadav vouched for BJP's victory and 'Ram Rajya' in Uttar Pradesh. Further, upon being asked about her association with BJP instead of her kin's SP, Yadav hinted at different nationalist ideas of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party that do not align with hers.

UP polls

For the 2022 polls, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with top BJP leaders, has hit the campaign seeking re-election with former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who is set to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, reported ANI sources on Wednesday. Sources state that Yadav may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency. Yadav's biggest rival and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP.

BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab.

The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi has an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.