UP Election: Bhim Army Seeks Gorakhpur SP's Transfer Citing 'pro-Yogi Adityanath Bias'

Firing a fresh salvo at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad accused him of misusing the state machinery to influence the election outcome. On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989.

This marked a significant moment in UP politics as every CM since 2012, whether it is Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, or Adityanath, opted to get elected from the Legislative Council instead of contesting the Assembly polls.

In a letter addressed to the State Election Commissioner on Monday, Azad who is contesting against the CM demanded the transfer of Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada and two other police officers with immediate effect to ensure free and fair elections. According to him, there was considerable doubt over the impartiality of these officials as they were handpicked by Adityanath on the eve of the polls and were functioning as "BJP agents".

He alleged a close bonding between Tada and the saffron party, citing that the former was the son-in-law of BJP MP Satyapal Singh.

Chandrashekhar Azad alleged, "The current CM is misusing his influence in the Gorakhpur district is threatening the common people via the police in an unethical manner. The common people of Gorakhpur are terrified of the police machinery. Vipin Tada, Gorakhpur SP has been appointed by the current CM as the CM is himself a candidate for the MLA election. There is a huge possibility that the SP appointed by the CM will take a decision in Yogi Adityanath's favour."

"I want to highlight that Vipin Tada is the son-in-law of BJP MP Satyapal Singh and has a personal affection towards BJP. A suspicion arouses over his impartiality towards other candidates by his appointment in a sensitive district during the election period. It is worth pointing out that he has an emotional bonding with the BJP candidate and CM Yogi Adityanath and his favourite officers can try to ensure his victory by misusing the police machinery," the Bhim Army chief added.

मुख्यमंत्री की अनुशंसा पर तैनात गोरखपुर के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों को चुनाव आयोग , निष्पक्ष चुनाव सुनिश्चित कराने हेतु तत्काल प्रभाव से स्थानांतरित करें!! चुन-चुन कर मुख्यमंत्री ने भाजपा के रिश्तेदारों तथा एक जाति विशेष के अधिकारी वोटरों को धमकाने के लिए नियुक्त किए हैं! pic.twitter.com/QF87035WM1 — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 2, 2022

Chandrashekhar Azad seeks inroads in UP elections

Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, Bhim Army's political arm Azad Samaj Party (ASP) is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP. On August 27, 2021, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and his then ally Om Prakash Rajbhar met Azad who also heads ASP at a hotel in Lucknow urging him to join "Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha". However, this alliance proved a non-starter after Rajbhar joined forces with SP.

While Akhilesh Yadav offered two seats - Rampur Maniharan and Ghaziabad for ASP to convince Azad for joining the SP-led alliance, the latter turned down the proposal on January 15.

Around 5 days later, ASP declared that its chief shall contest polls from Gorakhpur Urban to further Dr. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram's motto of 'Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay' (Welfare and happiness of Dalits). On January 23, he announced an alliance of 35 smaller parties - Samajik Parivartan Morcha, which will field candidates on all 403 seats.