UP Election: Bhupesh Baghel Confident Of Victory, Says 'Congress Working For Common Man'

With less than a month left for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress’ observer in UP, Bhupesh Baghel, launched Congress’ door to door campaign in Noida and exhorted confidence in the party’s rise to victory. The door to door election campaign was launched after the Election Commission extended the ban on conducting public rallies till January 22 given the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

While speaking about Congress’ prospect in the polls, Baghel asserted that the party would fare well under the leadership of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"The situation of Congress is strong in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation has become strong and has fought for the farmers, workers and women. There is great support on the ground for Congress. We are complying with the guidelines of the ECI. We are doing door to door campaign. We are adhering to the guidelines of the commission," Baghel told ANI.

'People will vote for us, we are working for common man': Congress leader

Stressing that the party has worked on the ground to win people’s trust and have been addressing several issues including the announcement of the separate manifesto for women, and appropriate crop rates for farmers, Baghel propounded that he believes that people in the state will keep their initiatives in mind and will vote for them.

"The Congress is working for the common man, gave appropriate rate for the crops. Issued separate manifesto for women under the "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign. I am confident that people will vote for Congress in the upcoming polls," he stated.

Desertion of ministers from BJP depicts bad experiences they faced: Bhupesh Baghel

Further commenting on the desertion of BJP ministers and MLAs who joined the Samajwadi Party, the Chhattisgarh CM asserted that the defection of politicians is common during elections, but the resignation of 14 sitting MLAs from the Yogi Adityanath government shows that they have faced bad experiences during the last 5 years.

"When there is an election, the leaders may change their parties. Three MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also joined the BJP. But the most important thing is that if as many as 14 leaders, including the ministers leave the party accusing the government of neglecting the Dalits, farmers and backward classes, then this is the crux of their experience of the five years. The BJP which had been seeking votes in the name of religion has been exposed that they have done nothing for them. So the common people are upset with the BJP," the Congress leader stated.

Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak will be facing BJP’s MLA Pankaj Singh in Noida. Pankaj Singh is the son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)