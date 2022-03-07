UP Election: BJP Mocks SP's 'overconfidence'; Avers Winning All Seats In Varanasi

As the voting for the Uttar Pradesh election is set to end at 6 p.m. on Monday, BJP ridiculed the "overconfidence" of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal stated that the people have reposed faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. Serving as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee and Registration, Jaiswal is contesting the election from the Varanasi North seat. Moreover, he exuded confidence in BJP winning all Assembly seats falling under Varanasi, which is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal remarked, "The people of the entire state are fighting the election after being influenced by the work of Yogi and Modi Ji. It is said that overconfidence gives you a false impression. SP has the same problem. We are winning all 8 seats of Varanasi. We will get over 350 (seats)."

7th phase of the UP election

At present, polling is underway in 54 assembly constituencies in the final phase of the UP election. All eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi, which has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns.

These seats are spread across the districts of Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. In the 2017 election, BJP had won 29 of these seats whereas SP secured victory in 11 seats. This phase has assumed significance as SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is in the poll fray.

Political scenario ahead of polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too left no stone unturned.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.