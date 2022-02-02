UP Election: BJP Slams SP’s Ansari Over 'Hindugardi' Remark; Calls Him A 'history-sheeter'

BJP leader and the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) after its leaders passed controversial and threatening remarks. Poonawala was referring to Samajwadi Party candidate from Ambedkar Nagar Ram Murti Verma and MLA Rafiq Ansari. Verma has threatened to teach the officers a lesson if SP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from him, Rafiq Ansari also commented that BJP has done 'Hindugardi'.

Slamming SP, Poonawala said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is "Jinnah loving" and that their DNA is "Gundawadi". The BJP leader slammed the SP for Ram Murti Verma's threatening remarks. In addition, he also claimed that SP MLA Rafiq Ansari himself is a history-sheeter.

He further slammed Akhilesh Yadav over his claims of Lord Krishna and slammed his party MLA for insulting Hindus. In addition, the BJP leader claimed that Akhilesh Yadav has nothing to show as development.

"He himself is a history sheeter and says that in the last five years Hindugardi has been done. The real face of Samajwadi Party is exposed. A party where its character is only about hooliganism and vote bank politics, they take pride in firing bullets on Ram Bhakts. Riots took place during their government," said Shehzad Poonawala.

'पांच सालों में पूरी 'हिंदूगर्दी' मचाई है'

- रफीक अंसारी, विधायक, समाजवादी पार्टी



'In last five years 'Hindugardi' has been done

Rafiq Ansari, MLA SP



This is the true face of Hindu hating , Jinnah loving Samajwadi Party



Jinnah प्रेमी , हिंदू विरोधी सपा का असली चेहरा pic.twitter.com/lx7IlAdHIX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 2, 2022

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House. This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

As it currently stands, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra".

Yadav has repeatedly claimed that his party will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, but has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.

Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP, having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.