UP Election: BJP-SP Workers Clash In Ayodhya, SP Leader's Convoy Attacked

While the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are presently underway, incidents of political clashes continue to surface from the poll-bound state where supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen attacking each other in a clash on Friday evening.

As reported by ANI, various supporters of both the political parties clashed during their poll campaigning near Ayodhya's Maharajganj police station on Friday. During this while, Samajwadi Party leader Abhay Singh's convoy was also allegedly attacked by stones and later fired upon in the same area. While one is reported to be injured in the attacks, only one of the vehicles has been badly damaged.

Speaking about the BJP-SP clash, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey spoke to ANI and said that the supporters of both the candidates of the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party came face to face near Kabirpur intersection of Maharashtra PS area while campaigning.

"Both the sides are accusing each other of stone-pelting and firing while one or two people have received minor injuries. We are probing the matter and strict actions will be taken against the culprit", he added.

SP leader Abhay Singh's convoy allegedly attacked

Samajwadi Party leader Abhay Singh is a former MLA and SP candidate from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj assembly seat and was on his way to the Jahna market from Uniyar when the incident took place in the market area under Maharajganj police station. Taking to Facebook, the SP leader shared videos from the incident and said that the people of Gosaiganj are watching the attack and the atrocities done by the administration.

Further accusing the police administration of sending him to jail in false cases, Singh said that the elections will be now fought by his millions of supporters in Gosaiganj.

In an earlier post, the SP leader informed that his convoy was fired upon in Nev Kabirpur and further requested his party workers to co-operate in maintaining peace and order.

Notably, Abhay Singh will be contesting the UP elections in the 3rd phase and will face BJP candidate Aarti Tiwari, wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari.

Image: ANI/Facebook/@AbhaySingh