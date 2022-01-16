UP Election: BJP Throws Open Challenge To 'Bua' Mayawati, 'Babua' Akhilesh & 'Mrs Vadra'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday put out an open challenge for opposing parties. Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP urged 'Bua' (Mayawati) of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) of Samajwadi Party (SP) and 'Mrs Vadra' (Priyanka Gandhi) of Congress to reveal the constituencies they were fighting from in the Assembly elections that are scheduled to be conducted in the state in seven phases from February 10- March 7.

Reiterating that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be fighting from Gorakhpur, the party through a graphic stated, "After 18 years, a Chief Minister is fighting elections. The Chief Ministers of SP-BSP because of fear and superstition did not even visit Noida, let alone fight the elections. For them, their clan is Uttar Pradesh, and for us, Uttar Pradesh is our clan."

Meanwhile, the Congress has responded to the challenge. In a video accessed by Republic, party leader Rashid Alvi can be heard accusing the BJP of using these tactics to deviate attention from the real issues. "As far the challenge is concerned, it is always between equals. Priyanka Gandhi is not the leader of Uttar Pradesh but the leader of the country. If you are so keen, challenge the leaders of Uttar Pradesh," he said in the video.

The SP and BSP have, however, not responded to the challenge yet.

BJP, Congress, SP & BSP release first list of candidates

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

BJP, Congress, SP-RLD alliance & BSP have released the first list of candidates for the elections for the 403-member Assembly.