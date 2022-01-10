UP Election: BJP To Hold Key Meeting Today To Finalise 1st Phase Candidates; CM To Attend

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election draws closer, BJP's election committee will hold an important meeting at 4 pm on Monday to finalize the strategy and candidate list for the first phase. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, Union MoS Sanjeev Balyan, former Union Minister Radhamohan Singh and other leaders will attend the meeting, sources told Republic TV. However, the final list of candidates will be declared after the approval of the BJP Parliamentary Board.

A total of 58 seats spanning over 11 districts- Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra will go to the polls in the first phase. While the last day for filing nominations for this phase is January 21, the election will be held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.

The UP election campaign

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP is leaving no stones unturned either.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centered around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.