UP Election: BJP's Raza Says 'SP Were Compelled To Field Akhilesh Yadav To Save Identity'

Following the conclusion of the second phase of the 2022 UP election, BJP Minister Mohsin Raza claimed Samajwadi Party is contesting elections to harbour their identity and Akhilesh Yadav must not even 'think of victory'. Referring to the ongoing hijab controversy, Raza said the country relies on the supreme source of law, the Constitution of India, which is the element of an integral nation.

Raza also stated that the law and order situation in UP has improved since CM Yogi Adityanath formed a government in 2017. Further, he alleged the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime 'only looted' the public. "On the other hand, Yogi Ji has worked for all," he added.

Earlier, the BJP Minister had stated that Samajwadi Party fielded its President Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh elections over fears of losing. After the SP confirmed Yadav's entry into the poll fray, Raza said the former Chief Minister is unwilling to fight the elections but was forced by the party due to 'fewer prospects of winning'.

"Akhilesh doesn't want to contest elections. He came from a back door because he is now under fear of losing. His party must have asked, 'why aren't you contesting elections?' They must have forced him to contest since CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting," Raza had said.

In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav had led the Samajwadi Party to a big victory in UP as he took over as the country’s youngest Chief Minister at 38. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj at the time. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP secured an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance managed to win 54 seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party was limited to 19 seats.

2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

The second phase of voting concluded on Monday at 6 p.m. in a total of 55 seats, including Shahjahanpur, Chandausi, Rampur, Saur and Bilaspur. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being conducted in seven phases, of which two phases have been completed. The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.