UP Election: CM Yogi Avers Uttar Pradesh Has Reached 'pinnacle Of Progress' Under BJP

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Hamirpur said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has reached the pinnacle of progress and entrepreneurship. The UP CM further added that the widening of roads from Rath to Chikasi, Rath to Panwari and Hamirpur-Rath-Majhgawan has become the reason for prosperity ahead of UP polls. He claimed that Uttar Pradesh is "moving towards a new horizon of progress."

"The BJP government has taken the state to the pinnacle of progress, entrepreneurship and self-reliance by building good roads. In Hamirpur, the widening of roads from Rath to Chikasi, Rath to Panwari and Hamirpur-Rath-Majhgawan has become the basis of prosperity and employment of the people. New Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a new horizon of progress," said UP CM Adityanath.

Lauding the double-engine government, he claimed that Hamirpur has 'easy traffic' because of the roads built by the government during this tenure. CM Yogi said, "Good roads open the 'gate of the prosperity' of the state. The double engine BJP government has brought development from door to door by connecting village to village with the main roads. Widening other main roads including the bypass in Hamirpur has become synonymous with easy traffic for the residents of the district."

Listing the works of the government, the UP CM said that the Yamuna River Bridge, Betwa River Bridge, Rohain Nala Bridge and Chandrawal River Bridge built at a cost of Rs 184.9 crore is the testimony of success. CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The Yamuna River Bridge, Betwa River Bridge, Rohain Nala Bridge and Chandrawal River Bridge, built at Hamirpur at the cost of Rs 184.49 crore are testimony to our commitment. This development journey will continue unabated."

Ahead of UP polls, talking of employment and education for youngsters, CM Yogi said, "When the youth is educated and empowered, only then the state will move on the path of prosperity. BJP government is always striving in this direction. Government college and Government Polytechnic in Hamirpur is the result of this effort. Youth is not migrating under the double engine government but they are being promoted."

Addressing the people of Hamirpur during the BJP campaigning, CM Yogi stated that the government has paved the way for economic upliftment. CM Yogi said, "The BJP government is paving the way for the economic upliftment of the destitute and the downtrodden. Our pledge is to empower the weak!"

Uttar Pradesh elections

Voting for 55 constituencies of nine districts in UP with 61% polling concluded on February 14. This marked the end of the second phase of elections in UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI