UP Election: Convoy Of BJP's Karhal Candidate Attacked; Dy CM Pins Blame On Akhilesh Yadav

In a shocking development on Tuesday, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy was attacked when he was on the way to Karhal to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election. Serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Agra Lok Sabha MP is BJP's candidate from the Karhal seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll fray. Confirming the incident, the Mainpuri Police revealed that an FIR has been registered in this regard and assured that the accused persons will be arrested very soon.

Recalling the incident, SP Singh Baghel told the media, "Today during the election campaign, when I was coming to Karhal via Attikullapur (village), suddenly some people came out of the fields and while saying Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad, they attacked our convoy with sticks, sticks and bars". He added, "One person said that he is Uma Kant Yadav, said that you are fighting elections against our leader. He further said that today the Minister should not be spared and then attacked. When security from my convoy got out of the car, they (attackers) ran. Then one of them fired at the cars of the convoy".

Reacting to this, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that the SP supremo orchestrated this attack via his goons owing to the fear of defeat in Karhal. Similarly, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh too condemned the incident. He opined, "Victory in elections is achieved on the strength of the blessings of the people, not on the strength of the goons' terror".

श्री अखिलेश यादव जी चुनाव में हार के डर से आपने अपने पालतू गुंडों के द्वारा भाजपा प्रत्याशी केन्द्रीय मंत्री प्रोफ़ेसर SP सिंह बघेल और भाजपा नेताओं पर हमला करवाते हो,आपने हमला नहीं अपनी पराजय सुनिश्चित की है,क्या यही नई सपा है जो आपके ख़िलाफ़ चुनाव लड़े उस पर हमला कराओगे! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) February 15, 2022

High-stakes battle for Karhal

Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, Akhilesh Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time.

His opponent in the Uttar Pradesh election- SP Singh Baghel represented Jalesar in the Lok Sabha as an SP member from 1998 to 2009. Thereafter, he switched allegiance to BSP and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha until 2014 after which he joined BJP. In the 2017 Assembly polls, he won from Tundla and served as the Minister for Livestock, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries in the Yogi Adityanath-led government till 2019 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha.