UP Election: EC Censures Mukhtar Ansari's Son Over 'settle Scores' Quip, Puts Campaign Ban

Censuring don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas, the Election Commission banned him from campaigning for the UP elections for a period of 24 hours from 7 pm on March 4. Abbas Ansari has been fielded in the UP elections from Mau by the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which is an ally of the Samajwadi Party. He has come under fire for an undated video in which he is threatening to "settle scores" with government officials in the scenario that the SP-led alliance forms the government under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

"I've told SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that no transfers or postings will happen for 6 months. First, 'hisab kitab' will happen with them and only then their transfer certificates will be stamped," Ansari is heard saying in the video. While the Returning Officer of Mau issued him a notice on March 3 to explain why action should not be initiated, no reply was furnished by him.

In its order, the EC observed that the aforesaid statement is a threat to all officers conducting free and fair polls and therefore, a violation of the Model Conduct of Conduct. During the period of the campaigning ban, Ansari can neither give an interview to the media nor hold any public meetings, roadshows and public processions. Already, an FIR has been registered against him under Sections 171 G (false statement in connection with an election) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Mau will go to the polls in the final phase of the UP election on March 7.

Mukhtar Ansari's role in UP politics

Currently languishing in the Banda jail, Mukhtar Ansari is a 5-time MLA from the Mau constituency and faces more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well. In a big announcement on September 10, 2021, Mayawati declared that no mafia don including Ansari will be fielded in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election signalling her intent to counter the criminalization of politics. Moreover, she revealed that UP BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar will be the party's candidate in Mau.

Incidentally, the former UP CM's decision came days after Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sigbatullah joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. While Sigbatullah Ansari is a former MLA from Mohammadabad, their other brother Afzal Ansari is a BSP MP from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. After all the Ansari brothers were expelled from BSP in 2010, they formed the Quami Ekta Dal which later merged into the Mayawati-led party ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

Image: ANI