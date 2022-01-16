UP Election: FIR Filed Against Congress' Bhupesh Baghel For Violating COVID Norms

After Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel kickstarted Congress' door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday even as the Election Commission of India extended a ban on public rallies up to January 22 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, an FIR has been registered against Baghel and others for violating COVID norms, Gautam Budh Nagar Police informed.

Earlier in the day, while campaigning for the UP elections in Noida, Baghel expressed confidence in Congress securing a win in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "The situation of Congress is strong in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation has become strong and has fought for the farmers, workers and women. There is great support on the ground for Congress."

Speaking on the ban on public rallies by the Election Commission, Baghel added, "We are complying with the guidelines of the ECI. We are doing door to door campaign. We are adhering to the guidelines of the commission."

Meanwhile, all major political parties like BJP, Congress, SP-RLD alliance and BSP have released the first list of candidates for the elections for the 403-member Assembly.

EC extends ban on physical rallies till Jan 22

The Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22 after holding virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states that include Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation. All physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.