UP Election: JP Nadda Accuses Akhilesh Of Backing Terrorists; 'Why Is SP Protecting Them?'

Amid the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addressed a media conference from Gorakhpur and slammed the Samajwadi Party, while stating that 'Akhilesh Yadav supports terrorists'. Speaking about the blasts that rocked Lucknow and Varanasi, he said that Akhilesh Yadav withdrew the cases against the accused persons. Responding indirectly to Priyanka Gandhi's 'terrorism issue is irrelevant' remark, JP Nadda said that 'security is not a small issue'.

JP Nadda's attack on Opposition:

"Blasts took place in Gorakhpur. Blasts also took place in Lucknow and Varanasi. Indian Mujahideen had taken responsibility for the blasts. The two accused arrested were also responsible for blasts in other cities of India. The two accused worked for Indian Mujahideen. Akhilesh Yadav withdrew the cases against them. He supported terrorists and violated the Constitution. This is a very big crime. Security is not a small issue. Should these people be in the administration? Does SP have links with those convicted in Ahmedabad blasts? Why is the Samajwadi party protecting terrorists?" asked the BJP leader.

JP Nadda on Budget and Development in UP

Further speaking on Budget 2022, the BJP President said that it has provisions for jobs to 60 lakh people. Moreover, he added that 1.50 crore people will get homes and roads to be constructed. ''A slew of development works to be taken up, we are focussing on the development,'' the BJP National President said.

PM Modi, CM Yogi accuse SP of supporting terrorists

UP CM Yogi Adityanath while speaking at a rally on Sunday had said that one of the persons convicted in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case is from Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, PM Modi was also reported saying, "The attitude of the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders is dangerous. These people call a terrorist like Osama (Bin Laden) with Ji. These people shed tears on the death of the terrorists involved in the Batla House encounter. We have to remain alert to such people and such political parties. They can even put the country at stake for the chair. They also play with the security of the country."

Responding to PM Modi's allegations, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted saying, "Prime Minister should talk only on relevant issues," as she termed the subject of terrorism as 'not important'.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India, PTI