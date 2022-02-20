UP Election: KP Maurya Avers 'rival Dals Will Be Confined To Daldal, BJP Lotus Will Bloom'

Dismissing any challenge to the BJP from rival political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said all other 'dals' (parties) will be confined to a 'daldal' (swamp) and BJP's lotus will bloom on it after March 10.

Dubbing himself as the "son of Sirathu", the Assembly seat from where he is contesting elections, Maurya exuded confidence that his party would win over 300 of the 403 Assembly seats. He also countered the opposition's claims that the BJP indulges in politics of polarisation and said that all the poor are equal for the party, irrespective of their religion.

'Daldal mein simat jayenge'

"Almost all the parties had united against the BJP in the previous (2019 Lok Sabha) elections. Now, they are fighting individually against the BJP. Yeh jo 3-4-5 dal hai, woh daldal mein simat jayenge, aur daldal mein hi kamal khilta hai (These three-four-five parties will be confined to a swamp after elections and lotus blooms in a swamp)," said Maurya, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

Taking a swipe at his party's rivals, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The cycle (SP's symbol) has flown to Saifai, while the 'panjaa' (palm - Congress' symbol) has gone to Italy, and the elephant (BSP's symbol) has gone to Mayawati's bungalow."

Maurya said that there is no need for a (RJD's) hand pump, as water is reaching people through pipelines. "Our share will be 60 per cent, while the rest will be distributed among others. Even in the remaining votes, the BJP will have a share," he said.

On the Opposition's claims that a wind of change is blowing in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said, "They had said the same thing in 2014, 2017, and 2019. But when the result came, it took the wind out of their sails."

On claims that BJP is indulging in polarisation, Maurya asked, "Who raised the issue of Muhammad Ali Jinnah? Why did Akhilesh not go to pay tributes to Kalyan Singh, who is considered to be a tall leader of all backward castes? Who made boundary walls around graveyards? Who fired bullets on devotees of Lord Ram?"

"We do not need to resort to polarisation. We follow the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'. For us, all the poor are equal, irrespective of their religion. We give utmost respect to each and every farmer and daughter in the state. During the tenures of SP and BSP governments, development work was carried out in only five districts. Under the BJP government, development is taking place in all 75 districts," he said.

'I am the son of Sirathu': KP Maurya

Maurya said in these elections, Sirathu is "fighting for its honour and self-esteem". "I am not a candidate from Sirathu, I am the son of Sirathu. The people of Sirathu are looking after (my) election campaign here," he said.

Kaushambi will vote in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on February 27. Maurya will take on Apna Dal (Kamervadi) leader Pallavi Patel, who is contesting on ally SP's symbol.