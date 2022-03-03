UP Election: Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest, Black Flags In Varanasi During Campaign For SP

To protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who landed in Varanasi on Wednesday to campaign for Samajwadi Party in the UP election, people showed her black flags and raised slogans. The protesters also shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' as her car arrived.

Watch the visuals here:

#WATCH | A group of people showed black flags to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Varanasi. She was in the city to campaign for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/1Wl6rrBNgC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2022

The incident took place when Mamata Banerjee was on her way to Dashashwamedh ghat and faced protesters at Chetganj locality and then at Godowliya. Reportedly, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, annoyed over the incident sat on the steps of the ghat instead of the chair arranged for her, and watched the aarti.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said 'Mamata Banerjee continued to shame West Bengal.'

Mamata Banerjee continues to shame West Bengal. Today she was accosted by angry people of Kashi for her tirade against people from UP and Bihar, her complicity in the horrific post poll violence and aversion for all things Hindu.



UP police did a commendable job to protect her… pic.twitter.com/o5qxCGcUXl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 2, 2022

The UP Police was seen pushing the protestors aside as Mamata Banerjee stepped out of her car. The TMC supremo is expected to address a couple of rallies along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in and around Varanasi, which will vote in the final phase on March 7.

Mamata Banerjee extends support to Akhilesh Yadav for UP Election

On February 7, the SP leader had welcomed WB CM Banerjee in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a jibe at BJP at that time, he had said that they defeated BJP in West Bengal and now will defeat them in UP as well. The TMC supremo, who is standing against the BJP had also said that she tried to convince Congress to ally with SP but to no avail.

Notably, Banerjee had campaigned for SP in the 2017 Assembly elections. Last Year, SP Rajya Sabha MP and national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda had campaigned for TMC ahead of the West Bengal polls. Samajwadi Party had also not fielded any candidate and extended its support to the ruling TMC in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

UP gears up for phase 6 elections

Voting for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. As many as 57 assembly seats across 10 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Some of the key candidates include Yogi Adityanath, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ram Govind Chaudhary, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Shalab Mani Tripathi. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.