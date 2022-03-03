Last Updated:

UP Election: Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest, Black Flags In Varanasi During Campaign For SP

Ahead of UP Election, Mamata Banerjee had reached Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav however she was greeted with protests by BJP supporters in the state.

Bhavyata Kagrana
UP Election, Mamata Banerjee

Image: Amit Malviya/Twitter


To protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who landed in Varanasi on Wednesday to campaign for Samajwadi Party in the UP election, people showed her black flags and raised slogans. The protesters also shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' as her car arrived.

Watch the visuals here:

The incident took place when Mamata Banerjee was on her way to Dashashwamedh ghat and faced protesters at Chetganj locality and then at Godowliya. Reportedly, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, annoyed over the incident sat on the steps of the ghat instead of the chair arranged for her, and watched the aarti.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said 'Mamata Banerjee continued to shame West Bengal.'

The UP Police was seen pushing the protestors aside as Mamata Banerjee stepped out of her car. The TMC supremo is expected to address a couple of rallies along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in and around Varanasi, which will vote in the final phase on March 7.

Mamata Banerjee extends support to Akhilesh Yadav for UP Election

On February 7, the SP leader had welcomed WB CM Banerjee in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a jibe at BJP at that time, he had said that they defeated BJP in West Bengal and now will defeat them in UP as well. The TMC supremo, who is standing against the BJP had also said that she tried to convince Congress to ally with SP but to no avail. 

Notably, Banerjee had campaigned for SP in the 2017 Assembly elections. Last Year, SP Rajya Sabha MP and national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda had campaigned for TMC ahead of the West Bengal polls. Samajwadi Party had also not fielded any candidate and extended its support to the ruling TMC in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

UP gears up for phase 6 elections

Voting for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. As many as 57 assembly seats across 10 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Some of the key candidates include Yogi Adityanath, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ram Govind Chaudhary, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Shalab Mani Tripathi. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

