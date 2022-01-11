UP Election: Mulayam Singh Hits Back At PM Modi's 'red Cap' Jibe; Boosts SP Cadres' Morale

In a surprise appearance at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav boosted the morale of cadres ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Yadav, who has served as the CM thrice, has not been active in SP's poll campaign due to health reasons. On this occasion, he took a swipe at PM Modi over his comment that people wearing red caps are a "red alert" for UP. Making a reference to SP leaders during a gathering in Gorakhpur on December 7, the PM mentioned that they want to fill their coffers, give free land to the mafia and show mercy to terrorists.

SP MP Mulayam Singh Yadav remarked, "The biggest leader of BJP says that SP's red cap is dangerous. They are disturbed by the red cap. Remember this, the people are very hopeful that we will form the government."

"The people are hopeful that our society will be uplifted if Samajwadi Party comes to power. Our country will be developed. Our farmers will benefit. The youths will get employment. When our government came to power earlier, I fulfilled all our promises. I also fulfilled promises made to women," he added.

The UP election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP is leaving no stones unturned either.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. While the polls will be held in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.