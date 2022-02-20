UP Election: Nadda Says 'PM Modi Liberated Muslim Women'; Slams Politics Over Triple Talaq

Amid the Hijab row, BJP president JP Nadda highlighted that PM Modi had made a qualitative difference to the lives of Muslim women by abolishing Triple Talaq. Addressing a poll rally in Shravasti on Sunday for the UP elections, Nadda rued the fact that the aforesaid practice existed in a secular country like India even as it was outlawed in Muslim-majority nations. Moreover, he lambasted the opposition parties for not making Triple Talaq illegal in the garb of "appeasement politics".

JP Nadda remarked, "The Supreme Court asked to abrogate Triple Talaq- this is a black law from the 13th century. You say 'Talaq, Talaq and Talaq' and leave anyone. Muslim women were facing injustice. No leader had the spine (to do something) because they believed in the politics of appeasement. When you made Modi Ji the PM by pressing the button, Modi Ji showed the intent and liberated Muslim women from the fear of Triple Talaq."

He added, "These people who are becoming the representatives of Muslims today didn't know that Triple Talaq doesn't exist in Afghanistan. Triple Talaq doesn't exist in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Iraq. There is no Triple Talaq in Indonesia despite being a Muslim majority country. While Triple Talaq wasn't there in Muslim countries, it existed in a secular country like ours. It was PM Modi who liberated crores of Muslim women."

UP elections

The voting for the other phases of the UP election will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the EC had banned roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions until recently, it relaxed the restrictions on February 12.

Now, padyatras consisting not more than the number of persons permitted by the State District Management Authority will be allowed if prior permission has been taken.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces. The EC has mandated the organisers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.