Last Updated:

UP Election: Newly-wed Bride Casts Vote In Firozabad Before Leaving For Her In-laws' House

A newly-wed bride cast her vote in Firozabad before leaving for her in-laws' house as the third phase of the elections were underway.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, up elections

Image: ANI


Voting is considered an important responsibility as a citizen of the nation. That's why numerous steps are undertaken by the government to ensure that a maximum number of people go out and vote. Right from timings that extend till the evening to some companies giving offs to employees, many initiatives are taken to ensure the voter turnout remains high.

However, despite numerous measures, many skip this exercise, often citing their personal work or important events.

Recently, a newlywed bride showed that voting could be done even amid wedding-related formalities. The incident took place in Firozabad, where the third phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is being held. 

READ | UP elections: Samajwadi Party alleges discrepancies in voting, shares over 100 tweets

Newlywed bride casts vote in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad 

A newlywed bride named Julie, as per a report on ANI, cast her vote at polling booth no 305 in the Firozabad constituency. She cast her vote on her way to her in-laws' home after getting married the night before. Dressed in a grand traditional dress, she showed her Mehendi-laden inked finger as she posed beside her husband outside the booth.

READ | Punjab elections: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal appeals people to vote for 'education, employment'

The third phase of UP polls

In the third phase of the elections, voting is being carried out in 59 constituencies from 16 districts of the state namely Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. 627 candidates are fighting for the 59 seats. Among the most-talked-about seats of the elections, Karhal, from where former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, has gone to polls in this phase. His uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav will be contesting for the Jasantnagar seat. The voter turnout in the initial hours of the polling was 21.18 per cent, as per PTI. It reached up to 35.88 % till the time of publishing this story.

READ | Punjab elections: Bikram Majithia confident of defeating Navjot Sidhu; calls him 'joker'

Uttar Pradesh elections

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh elections are set to continue in four more phases. The voting schedule in the state includes polling on February 23, when the fourth phase will be held and the fifth phase will be conducted on February 27. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 8.  The results of the elections will be announced on March 10. 

READ | Punjab elections: SAD's Sukhbir Badal says 'we are very strong contesting separately'

Image: ANI

READ | Punjab Elections: 'Existence of state at stake, system must be amended,' says Navjot Sidhu
Tags: Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, Firozabad assembly constituency, UP Elections
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND