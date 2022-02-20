UP Election: Newly-wed Bride Casts Vote In Firozabad Before Leaving For Her In-laws' House

Voting is considered an important responsibility as a citizen of the nation. That's why numerous steps are undertaken by the government to ensure that a maximum number of people go out and vote. Right from timings that extend till the evening to some companies giving offs to employees, many initiatives are taken to ensure the voter turnout remains high.

However, despite numerous measures, many skip this exercise, often citing their personal work or important events.

Recently, a newlywed bride showed that voting could be done even amid wedding-related formalities. The incident took place in Firozabad, where the third phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is being held.

Newlywed bride casts vote in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

A newlywed bride named Julie, as per a report on ANI, cast her vote at polling booth no 305 in the Firozabad constituency. She cast her vote on her way to her in-laws' home after getting married the night before. Dressed in a grand traditional dress, she showed her Mehendi-laden inked finger as she posed beside her husband outside the booth.

A newly-wed bride, Julie cast her vote at polling booth no.305 in Firozabad assembly constituency before leaving for her in-laws' house. She got married last night and was leaving for her in-laws' house this morning. #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/YtRxthyNik — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

The third phase of UP polls

In the third phase of the elections, voting is being carried out in 59 constituencies from 16 districts of the state namely Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. 627 candidates are fighting for the 59 seats. Among the most-talked-about seats of the elections, Karhal, from where former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, has gone to polls in this phase. His uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav will be contesting for the Jasantnagar seat. The voter turnout in the initial hours of the polling was 21.18 per cent, as per PTI. It reached up to 35.88 % till the time of publishing this story.

Uttar Pradesh elections

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh elections are set to continue in four more phases. The voting schedule in the state includes polling on February 23, when the fourth phase will be held and the fifth phase will be conducted on February 27. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 8. The results of the elections will be announced on March 10.

Image: ANI