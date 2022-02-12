Ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has now lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state and said that it will continue in power.

Speaking exclusively on Republic's Track The Leader with Shawan Sen, Gadkari said that Uttar Pradesh is the most important state as it holds 80-85 seats that are most important for all parties. The union minister also praised the Yogi Adityanath government and said that this was the first time the state was clean of criminal activities.

Nitin Gadkari said that the BJP will continue to change the state for the better if voted for. Talking about the UP elections, he said, “Every election is important for political parties. Uttar Pradesh is the most important state because 80-85 seats and this is very important for all political parties.”

He went on to praise the current government for its work in the past five years in the state.

BJP govt ensures progress and development, says Gadkari

“This is the 1st time in the history of UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath we have acted against social and criminal activities. I feel law and order have improved,” he said.

Furthermore, he also addressed the recent attack on Asaduddin Owaisi that took place in the state and called it ‘unfortunate’. “This type of Goondaraj was prevalent in UP earlier. We have taken stern action against it under CM Yogi's leadership. The incident was very unfortunate,” Gadkari said.

Talking about the improvement done for the people of the state, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India said that he along with Yogi Adityanath had met the promises made ahead of the polls. He said that he spent Rs 3 lakh crore in UP on national highways.

“I promised Yogi Ji and KP Maurya Ji that with support of double-engine Sarkaar we will give roads equivalent to the USA,” Gadkari said. “I promise you to give vote to BJP and we will take UP on the road to international standards and US. We will change UP's infrastructure 100 per cent,” the minister added.

Gadkari slams Oppn, says BJP will remain in power

Speaking on the Samajwadi Party - Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD alliance that took form in the state, Gadkari said that the BJP will still come out on top and win the polls.

“Every election has its challenges. But we are confident of winning. If you see the history of Indian politics, there are no permanent friends,” the minister said. Furthermore, Gadkari also slammed the opposition for trying to ‘create confusion’ among voters ahead of the polls.

“Simple politics is that if you are not in a position to convince people, you should create confusion and some people are trying to do that,” he said in an apparent dig at the opposition led by Akhilesh Yadav.

The union minister went on to praise PM Modi for the development in the state and said that the BJP government will continue to rule with its ‘conviction oriented’ politics. He said that ‘Modiji and Yogiji's double engine’ will give progress and development in the state. The minister reiterated that the BJP is 100% sure of retaining power in the state.

Image: ANI/REPUBLICWORLD