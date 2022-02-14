UP Election Phase 2: Union Min Mukhtar Naqvi Stands In Queue To Cast His Vote In Rampur

While voting for the second phase of elections has begun on Monday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was among the ones to cast his vote in the morning. Naqvi was also seen standing in a queue at a polling booth for casting his vote. In the images shared by ANI on Twitter, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was among the people standing at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on the polling day, the Union Minister reiterated that the second phase of voting in Assembly elections has begun and thus made his appeal to all the people to use their voting rights and cast their votes with full enthusiasm. Adding more to it, he also took a dig at the opposition parties and former governments saying that people have so far looted the votes of the citizens on the tunes of "communal geet par secular sangeet" and that citizens now need to choose wisely.

Following this, he was also seen showing off his inked finger after casting his vote in Rampur's polling booth.

Notably, the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will decide the fate of 586 candidates across 55 constituencies in nine districts. A total of around 2.02 crore voters are estimated to cast their votes on Monday, out of which 1.08 crore are male, 0.94 crores are female, and 1,269 are third gender voters. Apart from that, voting is taking place in 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations across the state.

The 'double engine government' will retain its power in the state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is eyeing to return back to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, spoke to ANI ahead of the polling day and reiterated that the BJP's double engine government will retain its power in the state with the help of public blessings. He also lauded the BJP's efforts in the last five years, claiming that the party has changed the course of politics in UP.

Further, he also launched an attack on the opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party. While speaking about Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that the "Gandhi siblings are enough to destroy the Congress party". Also, taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said even the SP chief does not want Azam Khan to come out of the jail as that can pose a threat to his position in the state.

