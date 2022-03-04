UP Election: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi Ahead Of Last Phase Of Polls

Ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday, March 4. The roadshow began with PM Modi garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as Iron Man of India and was India's first home minister, in the Maldahiya area of Varanasi. A massive number of people gathered on the streets of Varanasi and PM Modi greeted the crowds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is banking on PM Modi for votes in the final phase of the 403 seat elections. The roadshow will conclude at the gates of the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) gates as the Prime Minister will be paying his respects to the founder of the University, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Following this, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, that is situated inside the premises of BHU.

PM Modi on 'Operation Ganga'

Prior to the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Mirzapur. During the rally, PM Modi spoke about 'Operation Ganga', that is a mission to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

PM Modi said, "Right now the whole world is watching the situation in Ukraine. India is working day and night to bring back every one of its citizens, our students, trapped in the war. We have brought thousands of children safely from Ukraine by running 'Operation Ganga'." The Prime Minister further said, "Airplanes of India are constantly flying from there to bring those who are still there. The campaign with which the name of Maa Ganga is associated, I am sure that that campaign will be successful."

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered their prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The Congress leaders then left for the Pindara Assembly constituency, where they will hold a roadshow. Union Minister Smriti Irani also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple earlier in the day.

Uttar Pradesh elections

Voting for the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states; Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4UP