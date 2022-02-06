UP Election: PM Modi Slams Dynastic Politics; Says 'for BJP Power Is Way To Serve People'

On Sunday, February 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Uttar Pradesh's opposition political parties, Congress and Samajwadi Party, for campaigning to form a government for just power while the BJP aims to serve people. Addressing a BJP rally virtually, PM Modi warned 'fake socialists' to stay away from UP state power.

PM Modi said, "Earlier governments were engaged in creating fear. It was their job to create fear. But BJP aims to build the future".

He then mentioned that the women in the state said, "earlier we used to feel afraid to leave the house, now criminals tremble in BJP rule". Expressing confidence in BJP winning Up elections, PM Modi said, "The people of UP have bluntly said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of wealth, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they cannot get the love of the people. Only he will get the blessings of the people who will serve the people of UP with the spirit of service".

PM Modi attacks 'family-run governments'

PM Modi stated, "For family-run governments, the government was medium for power. For us, power is the way to serve the people."

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Modi referred to them as 'fake socialist' and said that for the welfare and development in the state, these people must be kept away from power.

As per Modi's statement, "For the betterment of UP, it is necessary for the fake socialists and their allies to stay away from power. Even today he is making false promises to the farmers, trying to instigate sugarcane farmers by telling false things. But the farmers have not forgotten what they had done while in power".

In the upcoming UP elections, the Samajwadi Party is contesting in alliance with Jayanth Choudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and many other small political parties.

UP BJP postpones manifesto release

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancelled the release of the party's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming UP elections after Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. According to earlier reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had mentioned that the BJP would announce its polls manifesto on February 6.

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

