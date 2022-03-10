Last Updated:

UP Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark With 264, SP Leads On 119

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes began at 8 AM today. The majority of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP led by Yogi Adityanath will return to power. They have forecast an increase in Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party's tally but not enough to form the government.

UP Elections Live Updates

11:47 IST, March 10th 2022
Trends out for 396 seats, EC says BJP leading in 248

As per the trends shared by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 248 seats as opposed to the SP's lead on 108. Trends are out for 396 seats out of the 403-member assembly.

 

11:42 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leads in Pilibhit, Barkheda & Bisalpur

Pilibhit

SP- Shailendra Singh Gangwar - 34201
BJP- Sanjay Singh Gangwar -20546

Pilibhit Assembly SP leading by 13,655 votes

Barkheda

Bjp-Swami Praktanand -46915
SP- Hemraj Verma-15833

BJP leading by 31,082 votes in Barkheda assembly

Puranpur
BJP - Babu Ram Paswan -36,925
SP- Aarti Mahendra -19,345

BJP leading by 17,580 votes in Puranpur assembly

Bisalpur
BJP - Vivek Verma -24198
SP- Divya Gangwar -17847

BJP leading by 6,351 votes in Bisalpur assembly
 

11:29 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP assumes massive lead from Noida

BJP's Pankaj Singh is leading over 33,000 votes from Noida.

11:15 IST, March 10th 2022
UP Dy CM leads from Sirathu seat

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya leading from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes, according to poll trends.

11:08 IST, March 10th 2022
SP confident of victory despite BJP's lead in trends, issues appeal to party workers & allies

"It is an appeal to all the socialists and the workers of allies that irrespective of the trends being shown on TV, they are scolded at their respective booths, in the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favour of the SP alliance," says SP.

 

11:00 IST, March 10th 2022
Jhansi District Election Trends, BJP assumes lead

Jhansi District Election Trends

Jhansi- BJP ahead by 4766

BJP- 8842

SP-4066

Babina- BJP ahead by 2445 

BJP- 8885

SP-6440

Mauranipur - Apnadal ahead by 360

Apnadal - 3250

SP- 2890

Garautha- BJP ahead by 5701

BJP - 19996

SP-14295

10:55 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak leads in initial trends

BJP's UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak is leading by over 9,000 votes from Lucknow Cantonment.

10:43 IST, March 10th 2022
UP Dy CM trails by small margin in Kaushambi

BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya is behind SP candidate Pallavi Patel by 455 votes from Sirathu in Kaushambi.

10:40 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP crosses the majority mark as per Election Commission trends

The BJP has crossed the majority mark as per trends of the Election Commission. The party is said to be leading on 227 seats.

 

10:39 IST, March 10th 2022
Akhilesh Yadav reaches SP HQ after party trails in UP

Akhilesh Yadav has reached the Samajwadi Party office after early leads projected the party trailing behind the ruling BJP. The SP chief is leading from his constituency Karhal.

10:31 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP gains decisive lead in Gorakhpur City

Gorakhpur City Fourth Round-

BJP- 21,221

SP- 6,628

BSP- 1,477

Congress - 272

10:30 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaks to Republic as BJP gets clear lead in UP

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaks to Republic as party gets a clear lead in Uttar Pradesh. 'SP pooch raha tha 'UP me Kaa ba'. Hum bole 'double-engine sarkaar ba'', says Kishan.

 

10:23 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading from all seats in Gorakhpur

BJP is leading from all the seats of Gorakhpur, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha constituency. The CM continues to lead from Gorakhpur (Urban).

10:17 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading in 163 seats, as per EC

As per the confirmed trends of the EC, BJP is leading on 163 in the UP chunav. SP is projected to be winning 76. Leads for 271 seats have been announced.

 

10:14 IST, March 10th 2022
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hits out as SP, as BJP leads in UP chunav

UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tweets, "The public is also rejecting the so-called veteran leaders of the SP alliance, Akhilesh Yadav Ji of SP worked as an automatic machine of lying to defame the BJP."

 

10:09 IST, March 10th 2022
SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav trails from Jaswantnagar

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has been given ticket by Samajwadi Party, trails from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, as per EC trends.

10:03 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP crosses halfway mark in UP, leads in 203 seats out of 403

BJP crosses halfway mark in UP, with leads in 203 seats out of 403. SP leading on 80 seats.

 

09:59 IST, March 10th 2022
Yogi Adityanath increases margin in Gorakhpur, leads with over 13k votes

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is leading with over 13,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban. 

09:57 IST, March 10th 2022
Karhal inching in Akhilesh Yadav's favour

After the first round of vote counting, Akhilesh Yadav is leading with 7,298 votes while Union Minister SP Baghel has received 504 votes.

09:53 IST, March 10th 2022
Leads out in 148 seats, BJP leading in 91

The Election Commission has released leads on 148 seats in the 403-member assembly constituency. BJP is leading in 91 seats as opposed to SP leading in 41. 

 

09:50 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leads in Noida by a massive margin in early trends

Noida Round 2

Pankaj Singh (BJP): 10,637

Sunil Chaudhary(SP): 4,932

Kripa Ram Sharma (BSP): 775

Pankhuri Pathak (INC): 448

09:46 IST, March 10th 2022
UP Deputy CM confident of crossing 2017 tally

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma speaks to Republic after early trends project BJP's sweeping majority. "The elections were truly fought by the people who have accepted our model of development," he says.

 

09:45 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading in crucial constituencies in UP

As per the latest trends, BJP is leading from Ayodhya, Hathras and Jhansi. BJP's Aditi Singh has increased her margin and is leading from Raebareli.

09:38 IST, March 10th 2022
Uttar Pradesh Result Status as per Election Commission

As per the official numbers put out by the EC, BJP is leading in 60 constituencies. The Samajwadi Party is leading in 28 in leads for 100 out of the 403-seat assembly.

 

09:31 IST, March 10th 2022
UP CM Yogi Adityanath leading in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur (Urban) by 5,540 votes.

09:30 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP ahead of SP, leads for 261 out of 403 seats out

As per the latest trends, BJP is firmly ahead of the Samajwadi Party. So far, leads for 261 out of 403 seats have been announced. 

 

09:28 IST, March 10th 2022
Latest trends in constituencies of Uttar Pradesh

Raebareli: BJP's Aditi Singh trailing

Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav leading, Union Minister SP Baghel trailing

Sandila: BJP's Alka Singh leading

09:24 IST, March 10th 2022
SP leads over BJP candidate in Ayodhya's Gosaiganj

SP candidate Abhay Singh is leading over BJP candidate Aarti Tiwari by 461 votes from the Gosaiganj Assembly constituency of Ayodhya. BJP candidate Dr Amit Singh is ahead of SP candidate Firoz Khan Gabbar by nearly 2000 votes from Bikapur Vidhan Sabha.

09:20 IST, March 10th 2022
Close fight in UP as official trends show BJP & SP-led alliance leading in 4 seats each

As per the first official trends from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in four seats, SP in 3, and its ally RLD has taken an early lead in 1 seat. 

 

09:12 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP takes early lead in 147 seats; SP leading on 91

 

