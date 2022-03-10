Quick links:
As per the trends shared by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 248 seats as opposed to the SP's lead on 108. Trends are out for 396 seats out of the 403-member assembly.
Pilibhit
SP- Shailendra Singh Gangwar - 34201
BJP- Sanjay Singh Gangwar -20546
Pilibhit Assembly SP leading by 13,655 votes
Barkheda
Bjp-Swami Praktanand -46915
SP- Hemraj Verma-15833
BJP leading by 31,082 votes in Barkheda assembly
Puranpur
BJP - Babu Ram Paswan -36,925
SP- Aarti Mahendra -19,345
BJP leading by 17,580 votes in Puranpur assembly
Bisalpur
BJP - Vivek Verma -24198
SP- Divya Gangwar -17847
BJP leading by 6,351 votes in Bisalpur assembly
BJP's Pankaj Singh is leading over 33,000 votes from Noida.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya leading from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes, according to poll trends.
"It is an appeal to all the socialists and the workers of allies that irrespective of the trends being shown on TV, they are scolded at their respective booths, in the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favour of the SP alliance," says SP.
सभी समाजवादियों और सहयोगी दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि टीवी पर दिखाए जा रहे रुझानों पर ध्यान न देते हुए अपने अपने बूथों पर डंटे रहे अंत में लोकतंत्र जीतेगा और परिणाम सपा गठबंधन के पक्ष में होंगे।— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 10, 2022
Jhansi District Election Trends
Jhansi- BJP ahead by 4766
BJP- 8842
SP-4066
Babina- BJP ahead by 2445
BJP- 8885
SP-6440
Mauranipur - Apnadal ahead by 360
Apnadal - 3250
SP- 2890
Garautha- BJP ahead by 5701
BJP - 19996
SP-14295
BJP's UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak is leading by over 9,000 votes from Lucknow Cantonment.
BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya is behind SP candidate Pallavi Patel by 455 votes from Sirathu in Kaushambi.
The BJP has crossed the majority mark as per trends of the Election Commission. The party is said to be leading on 227 seats.
Akhilesh Yadav has reached the Samajwadi Party office after early leads projected the party trailing behind the ruling BJP. The SP chief is leading from his constituency Karhal.
Gorakhpur City Fourth Round-
BJP- 21,221
SP- 6,628
BSP- 1,477
Congress - 272
Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaks to Republic as party gets a clear lead in Uttar Pradesh. 'SP pooch raha tha 'UP me Kaa ba'. Hum bole 'double-engine sarkaar ba'', says Kishan.
BJP is leading from all the seats of Gorakhpur, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha constituency. The CM continues to lead from Gorakhpur (Urban).
As per the confirmed trends of the EC, BJP is leading on 163 in the UP chunav. SP is projected to be winning 76. Leads for 271 seats have been announced.
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tweets, "The public is also rejecting the so-called veteran leaders of the SP alliance, Akhilesh Yadav Ji of SP worked as an automatic machine of lying to defame the BJP."
Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has been given ticket by Samajwadi Party, trails from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, as per EC trends.
BJP crosses halfway mark in UP, with leads in 203 seats out of 403. SP leading on 80 seats.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is leading with over 13,000 votes in Gorakhpur Urban.
After the first round of vote counting, Akhilesh Yadav is leading with 7,298 votes while Union Minister SP Baghel has received 504 votes.
The Election Commission has released leads on 148 seats in the 403-member assembly constituency. BJP is leading in 91 seats as opposed to SP leading in 41.
Noida Round 2
Pankaj Singh (BJP): 10,637
Sunil Chaudhary(SP): 4,932
Kripa Ram Sharma (BSP): 775
Pankhuri Pathak (INC): 448
UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma speaks to Republic after early trends project BJP's sweeping majority. "The elections were truly fought by the people who have accepted our model of development," he says.
As per the latest trends, BJP is leading from Ayodhya, Hathras and Jhansi. BJP's Aditi Singh has increased her margin and is leading from Raebareli.
As per the official numbers put out by the EC, BJP is leading in 60 constituencies. The Samajwadi Party is leading in 28 in leads for 100 out of the 403-seat assembly.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur (Urban) by 5,540 votes.
As per the latest trends, BJP is firmly ahead of the Samajwadi Party. So far, leads for 261 out of 403 seats have been announced.
Raebareli: BJP's Aditi Singh trailing
Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav leading, Union Minister SP Baghel trailing
Sandila: BJP's Alka Singh leading
SP candidate Abhay Singh is leading over BJP candidate Aarti Tiwari by 461 votes from the Gosaiganj Assembly constituency of Ayodhya. BJP candidate Dr Amit Singh is ahead of SP candidate Firoz Khan Gabbar by nearly 2000 votes from Bikapur Vidhan Sabha.
As per the first official trends from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in four seats, SP in 3, and its ally RLD has taken an early lead in 1 seat.
