"It is an appeal to all the socialists and the workers of allies that irrespective of the trends being shown on TV, they are scolded at their respective booths, in the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favour of the SP alliance," says SP.

सभी समाजवादियों और सहयोगी दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि टीवी पर दिखाए जा रहे रुझानों पर ध्यान न देते हुए अपने अपने बूथों पर डंटे रहे अंत में लोकतंत्र जीतेगा और परिणाम सपा गठबंधन के पक्ष में होंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 10, 2022