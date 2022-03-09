UP Election Results 2022: Result Timings, Voting Percentage, Opinion Poll And Exit Polls

The voting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 came to an end on Monday. The seventh and final phase of the polls was completed with a voter spread of 57.17% over nine districts. The results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, will be counted and announced on Thursday, March 10.

Post the elections, all eyes are now on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party, which lead the exit polls in the state. The electoral battle between the two parties was crucial. The UP election results will be available on the Election Commission’s official website from 8 AM onwards on March 10.

UP elections 2022 date and voting percentage

The Uttar Pradesh elections were divided into seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The first phase of polling for 58 assembly seats took place on February 10 and had a voter turnout of 69.42%. The Phase 2 polling was held on February 15 including 55 constituencies with 64.66% voting. Phase 3 of UP elections that took place on February 20, covered 59 seats and saw a voter turnout of 62.49%.

Phase 4 covered which took place on February 23 covered 59 seats and saw a 62.82% voter turnout. The fifth phase of UP elections remained unimpressive with 58.33% voting as it covered 61 constituencies. Phase 6 of the Assembly polls took place on March 3 covering 57 seats. The voting percentage here settled for 55.79%. The seventh and final phase of the polls took place on March 7 across 54 constituencies. It recorded a voter turnout of 57.17%, marking well below its 60% turnout in 2017.

Exit Polls: P-Marq, Matrize News Communication and Chanakya

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP+ is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).

Matrize News Communication has predicted an edge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Matrize exit poll, BJP+ is predicted to win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats. Mayawati's party may get 7-15 seats while Congress can get 3-8 seats. According to Chanakya's exit poll, the saffron party may get whopping 294 seats in the 2022 assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav's party is projected to win 105 seats, while BSP may get 2 seats. Congress is forecasted to win a single seat.

Image: PTI