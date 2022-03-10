UP Election Results: Aparna Yadav Celebrates BJP's Victory; 'Can't Get A Better Govt'

Overjoyed with the results of Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav said that "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee." Yadav who joined the BJP before the elections also reacted to brother-in-law Akhilesh Yadav's allegations and added that EVMs cannot be blamed for 'poor performance'. As per the recent trends, BJP+ was leading on 264 while SP+ was leading on 134 seats.

"I will take blessing from Mulayam Singh Yadav, he has always blessed me. I am grateful for his continuous support," Aparna Yadav said.

Further speaking on BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, the party leader said, "Lotus has emerged as a symbol of trust in all the states."

#March10WithArnab | 'EVM can't be blamed for poor performance,' says BJP leader Aparna Yadav on brother-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation of EVM tampering



Aparna Yadav slams those 'doing politics of polarization'

"Those who were doing politics of polarisation and caste politics were given a befitting reply. This is a victory of my conviction. We are forming the government with 'Jai Shree Ram' on March 10...can't get a better government than this," Aparna Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP emerges stronger

In a massive victory, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won Gorakhpur (Urban) by 1.02 lakh votes. Apart from this, BJP candidates won on four Assembly seats of Bulandshahr. BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma won from Anupshahr, state minister Anil Sharma from Shikarpur, CP Singh from Dibai seat and Meenakshi Singh won from Khurja. However, party leader and UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing behind SP candidate Pallavi Patel by 2,103 votes from the Sirathu seat.

Prominent leader Pankaj Singh, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who contested from Noida constituency in Uttar Pradesh, won by a margin of 1,79,000 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP, with this has created history by breaking a 35-year jinx and winning a majority on its own again. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP and its allies have won 263 seats, while SP won 135 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.