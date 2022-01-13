UP Election: Sanjay Nishad Hits Out At SP Maurya, Says 'it Is His Habit To Change Parties'

Slamming Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya after his exit from the BJP, NISHAD party chief and BJP ally Dr Sanjay Nishad slammed Maurya over his resignation and called him an "opportunist". This came after the sudden resignation tendered by SP Maurya from the state cabinet and further announced about joining Samajwadi Party (SP) in the coming days.

Speaking to Republic TV, the party president Sanjay Nishad remarked that it is the habit of SP Maurya to jump from one party to another and also advised him to remain stable in one position instead of shift jumping. Also, speaking about his sudden resignation, Nishad raised questioned on why he remained silent over the past five years and suddenly gave his resignation before the elections. "He was given a stage to speak during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally and could have raised his issues with the party over there. But instead, he remained silent and was all praise for the party."

Further debunking the allegations levelled by OBC leader Maurya on the "ignorant behaviour" of the BJP towards the backward classes and unemployed youth in the state, Sanjay Nishad applauded PM Modi for bringing major changes concerning the formation of the Mandal Commission, reservation in government jobs as well as in education sector for the backward sections.

Also hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Nishad party chief said that after that they don't have a particular leader or speaker in the party and have a zero vote bank in the state.

Cabinet Minister SP Maurya resigns from BJP ahead of UP elections

In a major jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader and cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet followed by three other MLAs who also announced their exit from the party. Citing the party's "gross neglect" towards the Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth, and small traders, Maurya has also hinted towards joining the Samajwadi Party.

The five-time MLA from Padrauna Maurya had earlier crossed over from the Bahujan Samaj Party to BJP before the 2017 assembly polls and is now headed towards the Samajwadi Party just a month before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.