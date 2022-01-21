UP Election: Set To Contest From Karhal, Akhilesh Yadav Faces Ire For Choosing 'safe Seat'

Amid the likelihood of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting the UP election from Karhal, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya chided him for choosing a "safe seat". Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.

Taking to Twitter, Maurya contended that the SP chief would have opted to fight from an urban seat had his government focused on development. Moreover, he predicted that BJP will sweep all seats in the Mainpuri district including Karhal. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time. While BSP supremo Mayawati has decided against fighting the polls, BJP has fielded UP CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban.

मैनपुरी जनपद में करहल सहित सभी सीटों पर 2022 में खिलेगा कमल का फूल,लगेगा जीत का चौका,श्री अखिलेश यादव जी ने विकास किया होता तो किसी शहरी सीट से लड़ते चुनाव सुरक्षित सीट तलाशने के लिए गए मैनपुरी — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 20, 2022

SP's thrust on UP election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.