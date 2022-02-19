UP Election: Shivpal Yadav Avers 'SP Alliance Will Win 300+ Seats, Akhilesh Will Be CM'

The third phase of voting is set to take place on 20th February in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 59 constituencies spread across 16 districts. The campaigning for the third phase has now come to an end. Out of 59 constituencies, around 29 are Yadav-dominated constituencies.

Ahead of voting for the third phase, SP alliance candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav spoke to Republic TV and said that the SP alliance is going to win more than 300 seats as the BJP govt has not worked for the welfare of the people in the last five years.

"BJP has given us a lot of issues, it lied to people and didn't fulfill its promises. Inflation has broken the backbone of the common man of UP. BJP filed multiple cases against people, never worked on giving electricity to the people here. UP govt only inaugurated the works those were done by SP govt. Mulayam Singh Yadav eradicated goondaism from UP, he connected all villages through road network and strengthened infrastructure," said Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav further rubbished media reports that he was miffed with Akhilesh Yadav for giving him only one seat.

"No, there is no point of discussing this, when I have accepted Akhilesh Yadav my leader then all 403 seats are mine. All candidates of SP call me ChaCha, they love me," said former minister in SP govt.

Shivpal further stressed that the SP alliance will win more than 300 seats and BJP will be wiped out of the state.

"BJP will be wiped out from the state and Akhilesh Yadav will become chief minister. We will get more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh," said the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav

"There is a competition in Karhal and Jaswantnagar that who will win with more number of votes, SP Bhagel does not stand anywhere. We will win both the seats of Karhal and Jaswantnagar with a margin of more than one lakh votes," added Yadav.

In 2017, BJP had won 23 out of 29 seats in Yadav dominated belt, while SP could win only 6 seats. In 2012, SP had won 25 seats, while BJP on the other hand won only 1 seat.

Image: PTI