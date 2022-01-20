UP Election: Shivpal Yadav Quashes Rumours Of Joining BJP; Reiterates Loyalty To SP Tie-up

In a relief for SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Shivpal Yadav rebutted ex-BJP state president Laxmikant Bajpai's claim that he might join the saffron party. This comes amid SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav switching allegiance to BJP with his brother-in-law Pramod Kumar Gupta likely to follow suit.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader called upon his supporters to vote out the Yogi Adityanath government and usher in the rule of the SP-led alliance.

Former UP Minister Shivpal Yadav remarked, "There is no truth in Laxmikant Bajpai's claim that I can join BJP. This claim is totally baseless and bereft of facts. I am with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP alliance. I appeal to my supporters to uproot the BJP government and form the SP-led alliance government."

Shivpal Yadav's role in UP elections

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, the former UP Minister formed PSP-L on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) after meeting his uncle on 16th December. Sources told Republic TV that his party has been offered 6 seats as a part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance for the upcoming UP elections.

Sources revealed that the proposed seats are Gunnaur, Jaswantnagar, Bhojpur, Jasrana, Mubarakpur and Ghazipur Sadar. Interestingly, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party did not win any of these seats in the 2017 Assembly election. Sources also indicated that Shivpal Yadav will contest the election while his son Aditya will be accommodated in the Legislative Council later.

SP seeks comeback

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the SP supremo confirmed that he would fight the UP polls as per the party's directive. However, the Lok Sabha MP added, "I will have to take the permission of the people of Azamgarh (parliamentary constituency)."

The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.