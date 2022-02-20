UP Election: Shivpal Yadav Says 'Akhilesh Will Be CM'; Ram Gopal Makes Stunning Prediction

As polling went underway in 59 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the family of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav cast their votes and expressed confidence that the SP-led alliance will garner over 300 votes in the elections.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother & PSP (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the third phase of state elections. He posed with brother Ram Gopal Yadav, asserting that the blessings of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will help the SP-PSP alliance in winning over 300 seats.

The third phase of polling has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become Chief Minister of UP in 2022, nobody can stop it. Our government will be formed with an overwhelming majority, with over 300 seats," Shivpal Singh Yadav told the media.

The phase 3 polling gains significance as several bigwigs from both Samajwadi Party and the BJP are contesting the elections. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Karhal against Union minister SP Singh Baghel, Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from the Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah district.

Prior to casting his vote, Shivpal met his brother and SP Patron Mulayam Singh at his residence in Etawah to seek his blessings. "We all took blessings from respected Netaji, the source of inspiration and energy," Shivpal said in a tweet.

हम सभी की प्रेरणा व ऊर्जा के स्रोत आदरणीय नेताजी से आशीर्वाद लिया। pic.twitter.com/F2Gjtu1pkU — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) February 20, 2022

'SP will gain maximum votes within 4 phases of UP elections'

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party will attain the majority number of seats by the fourth phase of the elections itself and the seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be "extra".

Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav was seen taking a bike ride to the polling booth in Saifai to cast his vote. He too expressed confidence that the SP will witness a huge win in the UP elections.

Voting is underway for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections. As many as 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively.