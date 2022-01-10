UP Election: Sidharth Nath Singh Slams Akhilesh Yadav For 'finding New Excuses Every Day'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh took a dig on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, saying that he knows that he will lose the upcoming elections and is therefore looking for new excuses every day.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav knows very well that he is going to lose the Assembly elections so he is finding new excuses every day. Yesterday he accused the Election Commission, saying digital elections are unfair. Today, he wrote to the EC demanding suspension of government officers.”

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday sought the removal of UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Additional DG Amitabh Yash, UP Secretary Awanish Awasthi, and Information secretary Navneet Sehgal. SP alleged that the above-mentioned officers worked as "BJP workers", favouring the ruling administration. The party claimed that if not removed, elections cannot be held in a "free, fair, non-influenced" manner.

2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will go to the polls in 7 phases from 10 February to 7 March and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

The EC has barred all physical rallies, roadshows, padayatras, cycle/motorbike rallies, or similar on-ground campaigning till 15 January across poll-bound states amid the rising spread of COVID-19 across the country. The situation will be reviewed post the said date, declared the EC. For the door-door campaign - five people are allowed at max. No victory processions after the counting, and only two people to accompany the winning candidate. EC has also given candidates the option of filing nominations online.

SP ally and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar recently questioned the EC's decision to hold virtual rallies and claimed that the smaller parties who are contesting the polls do not have the resources for it. He demanded that smaller parties be given funds to organise virtual rallies or given permission to hold smaller ones.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory winning 312 or the total 403 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67% vote share in the elections, while the SP bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.