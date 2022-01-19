UP Election: SK Sharma Quits BJP On Being Denied Ticket From Mathura; Alleges Betrayal

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Mathura, SK Sharma has alleged the saffron party has betrayed him after having being denied a ticket from BJP. Amounting to a dramatic turn of events, Sharma stated that he was compelled to resign from all posts in the BJP as the party was 'not the same anymore' as it 'values robbers at the cost of dedicated workers'.

On Tuesday, Sharma, who is likely to associate with Mayawati's BSP, quit the saffron party and reportedly broke down into tears publicly.

"I've been working for BJP for 5 years and I have spent crores of rupees but they betrayed me. My target was to get 1.25 lakh votes in the upcoming UP elections. I have decided to resign from all posts in BJP, it's not the same party anymore," SK Sharma said during a press briefing.

'BJP is not what it once used to be': SK Sharma after being denied ticket from Mathura

Previously, Sharma had unsuccessfully contested from Mathura's Mant constituency which the ruling party has now fielded to BJP's state spokesperson, Rajesh Chaudhary. Notably, BJP has never secured Mant's seat and BSP's Shyam Sunder Sharma has been elected to represent the constituency for eight consecutive terms.

During the aforesaid press briefing, Sharma went on to say, "BJP is not the party it once used to be. Now, it doesn't follow its own ideology. Dedicated and honest workers are being ignored and robbers are getting everything. I would always use my own resources to get peoples' works done but in return, the party has denied a ticket to me."

In his resignation letter to BJP National President JP Nadda, Sharma mentioned, "I have been associated with the party for long and have always been a dedicated worker. I am resigning from the party membership and all responsibilities due to present circumstances."

UP elections

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM and AAP. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab.

The 403-seat UP assembly where CM Yogi has an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a seven-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Image: Facebook/@SK Sharma