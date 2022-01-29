UP Election: Smriti Irani Slams Akhilesh, Says 'Samajwadi Party Gives Tickets To Mafias'

In a direct political attack on Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Election, Union Minister of women and child development Smriti Irani on Saturday said 'SP gives tickets to mafias'. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led party while adding 'be ready for the results'.

BJP is currently holding all-out campaign in the poll-bound state with Irani in Meerut, Amit Shah in Muzaffarnagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Baghpat and PM Modi's first virtual rally for the Uttar Pradesh election.

Smriti Irani targets Samajwadi Party:

"SP gives tickets to mafias, candidates can be seen threatening people. There is nothing strange. SP candidates are daring to threaten our Janta. I want to say this to Samajwadi Party Chief- be ready for the results. This is democracy and people give replies during elections," added Smriti Irani.

Additionally, the Union Minister added that 'those who were once against Lord Rama are now dreaming of Krishna'.

"Few people have lived less in India and more abroad and they are questioning our vaccines. I am happy that more than 30 lakh people have received free vaccines," mentioned Smriti Irani.

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks of Lord Krishna dreams

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav earlier had claimed that Lord Krishna visits him in his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh.

The former UP chief minister made the claim during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party. Elated over the induction of sitting BJP MLA from the Nanpara assembly seat in Bahraich district, Yadav asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government has "failed" in the state.

During that time, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had asserted, "The one who attacks those who pray to Lord Ram should not talk about Ram Rajya."

"The one who attacks those who pray to Lord Ram should not talk about Ram Rajya. Who knows what he is dreaming, he is also seeing dreams where he is having 400 seats. He might get 400 chairs but not seats in elections," added UP Dy CM Maurya.