Accusing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Rajeshwar Singh's wife IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh of 'pressurizing' people to vote for her husband, Samajwadi Party has demanded her transfer in a letter to the Election Commission on Monday. As per an official statement from the SP, the party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel in the letter complained that Laxmi was “pressurizing to vote in favour of BJP candidate, which is affecting the election.”

Her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, is contesting from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency. Amid the ongoing UP election, the Samajwadi Party has also alleged that despite issuing two complaints- on February 7 and then again on February 11, no action has been taken.

UP election: Second phase of polling records 60.44% voting

The voter turnout in the second phase of the UP Assembly Election remained at 60.44%. The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.

In a significant latest development, jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari announced that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau, in place of his father. Ansari will fight the UP polls Sardar seat in Mau, on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Evading questions on why he was contesting in place of his jailed father, Abbas Ansari remarked that there was 'no difference' between a son and father, and vowed to fight against the problems faced by the common man.