UP Election: 'SP Gives Shelter To Terrorists, Playing With India's Security,' Says CM Yogi

While addressing a rally in the Nighasan and Dhaurhara Assembly constituencies of Lakhimpur Kheri amid the ongoing UP elections on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath talked about the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts verdict and said, "Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. In this, those who have been punished, one of the persons convicted is a person of the Samajwadi Party. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why Akhilesh has not given his explanation on this. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will people vote for those who support terrorism?"

CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the previous government of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and lauded the BJP government by saying, "Under the double-engine BJP government, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items, earlier all this money was given to SP's 'Attar wale Mitr' and they used to leave people to die out of starvation. Earlier, only Saifai Mahotsav was held in Uttar Pradesh. At that festival, there was neither colour nor emotion. Today in Uttar Pradesh, the festival means Diwali festival of Ayodhya, Rangotsav of Mathura-Vrindavan, Dev Deepawali of Kashi and the foundation day of the state."

CM Yogi took a jibe at SP's promise of giving free electricity, and stated, "This is the same Uttar Pradesh where electricity was not available before 2017. People who keep you in the dark promise you free electricity today. When you were in government, even electricity was not given, today you promise free electricity, what would be a bigger lie than this."

'Gave free COVID-19 vaccines to all & built Ram Mandir': CM Yogi

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for providing free vaccines during the Coronavirus pandemic, the UP CM said, "We gave free COVID vaccine to all. Those who were spreading misconceptions about the vaccine and telling that the vaccine is Modi and BJP vaccine, the same vaccine saved everyone's life. When the vaccine is saving lives, whether it is the Modi vaccine or BJP vaccine, we will support that. Along with the vaccine, all of you are also getting free ration every month."

"We have built Ram temple in Ayodhya, would these people get the temple built? We will also start a medical college near Lakhimpur Kheri. You will not have to go to Delhi, Mumbai," UP CM Yogi Adityanath added.

Uttar Pradesh elections

Speaking about the ongoing polls, CM Adityanath asserted, "Today the third phase of polling is going on. BJP has worked for fear-free, poor, farmers, women, and labourers. I appeal that where the election is going on 59 seats, the maximum number of people should go to vote and make BJP win with a massive majority."

Currently, constituencies included in phase 3 are voting for their candidates in UP. The voter turnout was 35.88% as of 1 PM in phase 3 of UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI