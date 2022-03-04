UP Election: Union Ministers Mock Mamata's Campaign For SP; 'She Called People Goons'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came under fire from BJP on Thursday after she campaigned for Samajwadi Party for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh election. Addressing a rally in Varanasi, Union Minister Smriti Irani mocked SP for seeking the support of the TMC supremo alleging that it already had the tacit support of BSP and Congress. Moreover, she affirmed that PM Modi was more than capable of taking all the opposition parties head-on.

Meanwhile, her Cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh said, "This is the same Mamata Banerjee who had called UP people goons. Those who lay the red carpet to Rohingya Muslims. She patronized the hijab movement and the CAA movement. Mamata Banerjee is the killer of democracy today."

वे (प्रधानमंत्री) एक है और ये (अखिलेश यादव) दो तीन बंधू साथ आते हैं। वे एक हैं और यहां साईकिल, हाथ और हाथी बंगाल से भी तृणमूल के नेता को लाते हैं, उनसे कहना चाहती हूं कि वे एक ही काफी हैं: केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, वाराणसी, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/rQpsrmQuPe — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 3, 2022

Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

Speaking at the poll rally in Varanasi alongside Akhilesh Yadav, PSP(L) chief Shivpal Yadav and other leaders, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led government had failed to carry out any developmental activities in UP. She also asserted that the anti-Romeo squads in the state had disrespected women. Furthermore, she also castigated the Centre for allegedly delaying the evacuation of Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine.

On this occasion, Banerjee accused BJP workers of stopping her convoy, hitting her car with sticks and telling her to return to West Bengal. However, the WB CM affirmed that she has never "bowed down" despite facing "thrashing and bullets" many times in her life. Earlier, she had announced that TMC will field candidates in UP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SP's thrust on UP election

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra". Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The upcoming election is being held in 7 phases whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.