UP Election: Yogi Adityanath Asserts BJP Will Win; 'crackdown On Criminals Will Continue'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, January 17, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be reelected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Yogi Aditynath mentioned that when the BJP comes to power again, the crackdown on criminals will continue.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I assure the people of the state that when the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government again with a thumping majority on March 10, with the blessings of the people, it will again crackdown on the professional hooligans and criminals in the same manner as earlier."

Attacking opposition parties, the UP chief minister said, "People holding the hands of rioters, criminals and terrorists are today pretending to be well-wishers of Annadata by taking 'Anna' in their hands." Referring to the previous government as 'Jinnah lovers', Yogi Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh state farmers' have suffered more due to the riots that took place during the regime of the previous government.

Taking a jibe at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's candidates' list for the UP elections, the Chief Minister said, "By making professional criminals its candidate, the Samajwadi Party has once again presented its true character in front of the state and the country".

Earlier on January 14, the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming UP elections and according to the list, Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight the election from Sirathu constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Election

As the state will go to elections this year, the Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: ANI)